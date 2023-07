HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 63-year-old visitor died after he was found unresponsive in waters off Mokapu Beach in Wailea Tuesday morning, Maui police said.

Officials identified the man as Wayne Larsen of Texas.

MPD says an autopsy will determine his exact cause of death.

This story may be updated.

