US soldier receives prestigious honor for heroism after saving Oahu woman’s life

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 25th Infantry Division Soldier stationed in Hawaii is being celebrated with one of the nation’s highest honors for saving an Oahu woman’s life during a violent assault.

Army Specialist Rene Rodriguez, of Texas, was given the Soldier’s Medal during a ceremony at Schofield Barracks on Wednesday.

It’s the military’s highest award for acts of valor in a non-combat situation.

Last October, Rodriguez came to the aid of a woman who was being violently assaulted by a man outside a Wahiawa coffee shop.

According to a press release from the 25th Infantry Division, Rodriguez was heading to the North Shore when he noticed a group of bystanders surrounding the woman while she was being attacked.

They said he made a “split-second decision to intervene” and put himself between the suspect and the woman, taking the brunt of the attack so that the woman could seek safety in his vehicle.

But the attacker didn’t stop.

“He comes back around, opens my door, opens the passenger door and pulls the lady out and begins to beat her again. I run out of my driver’s side, I go the passenger side and I push him, he pushes me back,” Rodriguez recalled in an interview.

“I am about to sit down. And this is when he punches out the window and attempt to pull out. So I look to the side. And I see that he’s trying to unlock the car. At this point. This is when I started my car, I put it in drive. I just drove away.”

Rodriguez stayed with the woman until help arrived and police apprehended the suspect a short time after.

“Without question, Spc. Rodriguez risked his life to save the life of another,” said U.S. Army Col. Robert Shaw, the 3rd IBCT, 25th Inf. Div. commander. “Spc. Rodriguez did what was right, helping a Hawaiian woman he didn’t know.”

“There were others there that day who did not act, but Rene Rodriguez did.”

