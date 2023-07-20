Tributes
For this community, every big storm brings back haunting memories of a deadly flood

Haleiwa resident Derek Gamiao worries about next flood.
Haleiwa resident Derek Gamiao worries about next flood.(Hawaii News Now)
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:50 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Derek Gamiao, 61, has lived in Haleiwa his entire life.

That is, except during heavy rains.

As Tropical Storm Calvin approached the islands, he cleared his property but lost a lot of sleep thinking about a historic North Shore flood two years ago that left his place underwater and devastated others.

“I’m worrying about what’s going to happen. Everybody is tired over here,” he said.

“Nobody can sleep after going through this three times in my life.”

Over the years, the Paukauila Stream has become even more narrow and dangerous — choked with invasive mangrove and debris. In 1974, headlines blared news of a flood fury that left three dead and two missing. One of those who died was an elementary school classmate of Gamiao’s.

“Every time there’s a flood, I think about him,” said Gamiao.

Residents have met with government officials to discuss the issue. The city has cleared the area near the bridge, but one big issue is a maze of private properties along the river.

Gamiao has an idea, but it needs permission.

“I’m willing to go in there and do it by hand and I’m pretty sure that a lot of community that is here will come out. Give us permission to go in and clean it out,” he said.

Until there’s action, he’s on watch and worrying about the next storm.

