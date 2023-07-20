Tributes
‘Tired and upset’: Hawaiian Air passengers stuck in NY after flight delayed for over 30 hours

Hawaiian Airlines said it greatly regrets the inconvenience and said they're determined to make things right and will be working directly with affected guests.(Jae Kim)
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:46 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After being stuck for about 32 hours in New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, Hawaiian Air passengers are finally headed to Honolulu.

Jae Kim was on Fight HA51. It was set to take off from New York on Tuesday morning.

“There are a lot of kids, seniors,” said Kim. “We’re so tired and upset.”

The flight, which now operates as HA1051, finally took off after the lengthy delay.

“The upsetting thing is, I kept asking them if I can just change the flight and stay in the hotel, come back for the next flight,” said Kim. “They advised me not to and this is what happened.”

Another traveler on the same flight emailed Hawaii News Now and said the airline offered no hotel accommodations. They said they also requested that their checked luggage be unloaded from the plane, but the staff refused. Hawaiian Airlines released the following statement following the incident:

“On Tuesday, July 18, our crews reported an odor during a pre-departure cabin check of HA51, prompting a thorough inspection of the aircraft by maintenance. Troubleshooting of the issue continued into this morning, causing our flight crews to exceed their maximum number of legally allowed duty hours and requiring them to return to the hotel for rest.

We greatly regret the inconvenience and appreciate our guests’ patience. We’re determined to make things right and will be working directly with affected guests.”

The airline said hotel accommodations at JFK were limited and provided based on availability.

In addition, all affected guests were offered meal vouchers and a $1,000 travel credit.

They said airport staffing affected their ability to retrieve luggage from the aircraft.

A similar situation occurred on Sunday when a Hawaiian Airlines’ flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu was delayed for 26 hours. Maintenance work on the aircraft caused the crew to time out which forced everyone to stay in Sin City.

Although everyone got vouchers and accommodations, travelers said they were frustrated with the lack of information.

“It sounds like exactly what happened here and there’s the passengers that are not updated on time.”

