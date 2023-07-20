Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

These 2 Hawaii keiki need your votes as they advance in a national mullet competition

Jeter Aoki and Ezekiel Arita
Jeter Aoki and Ezekiel Arita(Mullet Champ)
By Kiana Kalahele
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:41 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two Hawaii boys are in the running for a national mullet competition.

Waipahu boy Jeter Aoki, 5, is known by his competition name, “The Jeetz.” He is currently running to win the “Mullet Champ” crown — and is no. 17 in the 5 through 8 age division.

Aoki decided he wanted to grow out a mullet to match some of the professional athletes he watches on TV.

Ezekiel Arita, also known as “Mr. Aloha” from Kaneohe, is so far ranked no. 3 among ages 1 through 4. His bio says his hair has a mind of its own.

The next round of voting will take place from July 20 to 24.

To cast your vote beginning July 20, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7:30 a.m. Wednesday update Tropical Storm Calvin
Calvin downgraded into post-tropical cyclone as it pulls away from Hawaii
HNN First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day canceled for Hawaii Island
A flash flood warning remains up and forecasters are warning the threat of torrential rains and...
‘The worst has passed’: Tropical storm warning for Big Island dropped after Calvin downgraded
Honolulu police are investigating the death of a newborn baby.
HPD investigation launched after dead newborn discovered in trash can
State officials say they don’t want to be caught off guard by Calvin and are preparing for a...
FEMA team arrives in Hawaii as state prepares to respond to Calvin’s impacts

Latest News

A Maui home in a rural area of the Valley Isle.
Tax surcharge coming for Maui residents as Honolulu homeowners get some relief
Queen Liliuokalani's quilt has a brand-new exterior.
Protective case installed to preserve special quilt at Iolani Palace
Watch out for this phone scam involving donation requests for MFD
7:30 a.m. Wednesday update Tropical Storm Calvin
Calvin downgraded into post-tropical cyclone as it pulls away from Hawaii