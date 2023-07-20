These 2 Hawaii keiki need your votes as they advance in a national mullet competition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two Hawaii boys are in the running for a national mullet competition.

Waipahu boy Jeter Aoki, 5, is known by his competition name, “The Jeetz.” He is currently running to win the “Mullet Champ” crown — and is no. 17 in the 5 through 8 age division.

Aoki decided he wanted to grow out a mullet to match some of the professional athletes he watches on TV.

Ezekiel Arita, also known as “Mr. Aloha” from Kaneohe, is so far ranked no. 3 among ages 1 through 4. His bio says his hair has a mind of its own.

The next round of voting will take place from July 20 to 24.

To cast your vote beginning July 20, click here.

