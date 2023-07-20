Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Terminal cancer patient gets final wish to marry girlfriend

A Georgia man who has terminal cancer got his final wish this week – to marry his girlfriend, whom he met in high school. (Source: WTVM)
By Amaya Graham and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:21 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) – A Georgia man who has terminal cancer got his final wish this week – to marry his girlfriend, whom he met in high school.

Alexander Santos was diagnosed with a non-seminoma germ cell tumor in November and was told the cancer is terminal.

The cancer spread throughout his body quickly, and treatments haven’t been working.

Santos and his girlfriend Heather met in high school but did not start dating until several years later. They have been together since 2019 and have a 2-year-old son.

While Santos fights for his life, one of his last wishes was to get married.

“Life is short, and you don’t want to take it for granted,” he said.

Santos has been in and out of hospitals since he was diagnosed in the fall. This past weekend, he told his nurse at Piedmont Columbus Regional that he wanted to marry his girlfriend.

Just four days after his request, the couple got married in a hospital room.

The oncology staff helped put the wedding together, including having a wedding cake donated from Publix and throwing them a reception.

“All we want to do is make every life special, so that even in their last moments they remember the good things, not the bad,” said oncology nurse manager Ngozi Onukwue.

Doctors said Santos could live long enough to be married for just a few months or up to several years.

“It’s just like a bucket list; I’m not looking forward to a lot of time on the Earth, so it’s just something I’ve always wanted, especially with the person I love,” Santos said.

The couple is hoping to be able to take a honeymoon and need help paying for medical bills. You can donate to their GoFundMe.

Copyright 2023 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flash flood warning remains up and forecasters are warning the threat of torrential rains and...
‘The worst has passed’: Tropical storm warning for Big Island dropped after Calvin downgraded
7:30 a.m. Wednesday update Tropical Storm Calvin
Calvin downgraded into post-tropical cyclone as it pulls away from Hawaii
McCully fatal shooting at bar
Suspect arrested in deadly overnight shooting at an Oahu bar
Shaquille O'Neil "rescued" by kids in Hawaii.
VIRAL VIDEO: Shaquille O’Neal ‘rescued’ by kids in pool during Hawaii visit
Hawaiian Airlines said it greatly regrets the inconvenience and said they're determined to make...
‘Tired and upset’: Hawaiian Air passengers stuck in NY after flight delayed for over 30 hours

Latest News

FILE - Fans watch the second half of an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the...
NFL owners unanimously approve the $6.05B sale of the Commanders from Snyder to Harris group
The shooting occurred at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles southwest of Miami.
3 charged after shooting at a South Florida Walmart kills 1 and wounds another
The high cost of living, from groceries to housing, is causing droves of locals and Native...
The Debrief: Is building higher the answer to Hawaii’s housing crisis? Key lawmakers weigh in
A daughter is remembering her father after he was reportedly crushed to death by a stone slab...
Man, 60, dies after stone slab falls on him in workplace accident
Governor Green signed an emergency proclamation that will expedite the demolition of Uncle...
Governor signs emergency proclamation to speed up demolition of former Uncle Billy’s Hotel