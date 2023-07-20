Tributes
Tax surcharge coming for Maui residents as Honolulu homeowners get some relief

A Maui home in a rural area of the Valley Isle.
A Maui home in a rural area of the Valley Isle.(HNN File)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:44 PM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The cost of living on Maui is about to go up as residents and visitors will pay a higher tax on everyday goods and services beginning January first.

County councilmembers passed a bill Tuesday that adds a .5% surcharge on top of the state’s 4% general excise tax.

The surcharge is expected to generate around $80 million a year for the county. It will fund housing infrastructure including sewer and water systems, waste disposal and treatment systems, and pedestrian paths.

“In this way ... the county can control where the infrastructure is going, because we are going to pay for it,” Council Chairperson Alice Lee said.

A portion of the added revenue, 20%, will go toward the development of county infrastructure projects, which would allow the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands to proceed with homestead development.

Meanwhile on Oahu, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi took action to lower property taxes for residents.

He signed two bills into law at Honolulu Hale with the goal of offering homeowners some relief.

Bill 37 raises the threshold income for eligible property tax credit from $60,000 to $80,000. Bill 40 increases general and kupuna home exemptions by $20,000.

The adjustments are in response to inflation, and are aimed at keeping Hawaii residents from moving away.

“We lost 14,000 people last year. That’s on par with about 1% of our overall population statewide. That’s not an acceptable number,” Mayor Blangiardi said. “So anything and everything we can do to create better affordability for people as an incentive to stay here and not give up and leave, that’s what this is about today.”

Blangiardi’s bill signing comes the same week as Gov. Josh Green signing an emergency housing proclamation in a step to speed up development of units on Oahu and across the state.

