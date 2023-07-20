Public asked to weigh in on state’s ocean stewardship fee proposal

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is asking the public to weigh in on an ocean stewardship fee proposal as they consider new rules for businesses who use the ocean.

The DLNR’s Division of Aquatic Resources said its proposal would require permitted operators of commercial vessels, watercraft and water sports equipment to collect a $1 ocean stewardship user fee from each passenger carried or customer served. The fees would then be transferred to DLNR.

The proposed plan also establishes a due date for the fees to be submitted to DLNR, the reporting and record-keeping requirements for commercial operators, and applicable penalties for violations of the chapter.

The public can provide their input on the plan at a series of meetings set for next week via online, phone, by writing or in-person.

If you want to participate in the meetings online, you must register at least one hour prior to the meeting you would like to attend to ensure you receive a Zoom link.

If you don’t want to testify but want to watch the hearing online, click here.

If you want to provide a comment in writing, you can email DLNR.Aquatics@hawaii.gov or mail a written testimony by Aug. 4 to the Division of Aquatic Resources (1151 Punchbowl Street, Room 330, Honolulu, HI 96813.)

Here are the details:

Maui, Molokai, and Lanai — Tuesday, July 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Click here to register to participate online via Zoom for this meeting. In-person locations: Maui DAR Office, Kalana Oiwi, and Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation Lanai Office

Hawaii Island — Wednesday, July 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Click here to register to participate online via Zoom for this meeting. Online via Zoom. In-person locations: Aupuni Center Conference Room, West Hawaii Civic Center’s Community Meeting Hale

Oahu and Kauai — Thursday, July 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Click here to register to participate online via Zoom for this meeting. Online via Zoom. nline via Zoom. In-person locations: Stevenson Middle School Cafeteria, Lihue Neighborhood Center



For more information, click here.

