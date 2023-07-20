NOAA reveals likely cause of death for monk seal pup on Oahu’s North Shore

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - NOAA has revealed the suspected cause of death for a 4-month-old female monk seal that was found on Oahu’s North Shore last month.

Based on necropsy and histopathology results, RS48 — also known as Hoomau Lehua — likely died from a dog attack, officials said.

NOAA said the pup had puncture wounds around her head and flippers that were consistent in size with bites from a dog.

NOAA also reported that they found hemorrhaging in her body, which was likely consistent with shaking from a dog attack.

A previous necropsy performed on the pup on June 13 showed that there had been no signs of blunt force trauma, which had been the cause of death of Malama, RQ76, in March 2023.

No evidence of underlying disease such as toxoplasmosis was found in the pup.

Hoomau Lehua was found dead on June 12 on the North Shore of Oahu. She was born on Feb. 23, 2023, to her mother RH48, also known as Lei Ola.

Following this death, NOAA strongly reminds the public of the dangers of off-leash dogs in monk seal habitats.

They encourage pet owners statewide to protect Hawaiian monk seals and other native wildlife by adhering to local leash laws.

“Safety is key, and we want to prevent harm to all involved,” NOAA said. “We encourage dog owners to seek alternative locations for allowing your dog off leash that are safe for your pet and Hawaii wildlife.”

Off-leash dogs have killed numerous native wildlife in Hawaii, including nene, Laysan albatross, shearwaters, petrels, shorebirds and at least two confirmed monk seals — a pup on Kauai in 2014 and Hoomau Lehua in 2023.

They have also injured other seals, including one seal that needed special treatment at The Marine Mammal Center’s Hawaiian monk seal hospital Ke Kai Ola.

Even if a dog attack isn’t fatal right away, the resulting injuries could become infected and lead to later death.

Dogs could also transmit diseases to monk seals, such as canine distemper.

Hawaiian monk seals are among the world’s most endangered species with just 1,500 known individuals in the main Hawaiian islands. They’re protected by the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

To report a stranded marine animal or monk seal sighting, call the NOAA’s Marine Wildlife Hotline at 888-256-9840.

If you see or suspect a state natural resource violation, call (808) 643-DLNR, or use the free DLNRTip app.

