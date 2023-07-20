Tributes
Nightly closures planned busy urban Honolulu on-ramp to H-1 Freeway westbound

By Jonathan Masaki
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:34 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii State Department of Transportation wants motorists to know about a complete shutdown of the Punchbowl Street on-ramp to the H-1 Freeway next week.

The closure starts on Monday night, July 24 through Friday morning, July 28.

The nightly closures will be from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

For those wanting to enter the H-1 westbound during the hours the on-ramp is closed, you are advised to use either the School Street or Vineyard Boulevard on-ramps.

Guardrail and road repairs are planned during the shutdown.

