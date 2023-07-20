Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Maui farming company faces hefty fine for fugitive dust violations

A report from the health department said agricultural operations, along with the winds,...
A report from the health department said agricultural operations, along with the winds, generated dust from Mahi Pono’s fields last August and December.(Mahi Pono)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:36 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health cited Wednesday a Maui farming company for fugitive dust violations relating to a previous agricultural operation.

Mahi Pono paid a penalty of $9,600 for the alleged violations.

A report from the health department said agricultural operations and strong winds generated dust from Mahi Pono’s fields last August and December.

The report continues on to say that Mahi Pono was cited following complaints and an investigation by the department’s Clean Air Branch.

Mahi Pono told us it continues to refine its protocols to minimize impacts from dust.

In a statement, the company said in full:

Since 2019, Mahi Pono has strived to transform 41,000 acres of fallow land into a diversified farming operation which will increase local food production and promote agriculture in Hawaii. The production of dust is one of the persistent challenges inherent in large-scale farming, and this challenge is at its most present during the initial conversion of fallow sugarcane land into diversified fields of agriculture. High winds, dry conditions, and the reduced availability of water can often exacerbate the issue. Mahi Pono has operational protocols in place to minimize dust and mitigate its impacts throughout the farming process. We will continue to refine these protocols to prioritize our operational alignment with State regulations as we work to expand agriculture on Maui. We are very grateful for the community’s patience as we continue our mission to increase our state’s food security through local, diversified agriculture.

The Clean Air Branch monitors Hawaii’s air quality and works to ensure companies comply with state and federal emission standards to minimize air pollution impacts on the public.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flash flood warning remains up and forecasters are warning the threat of torrential rains and...
‘The worst has passed’: Tropical storm warning for Big Island dropped after Calvin downgraded
7:30 a.m. Wednesday update Tropical Storm Calvin
Calvin downgraded into post-tropical cyclone as it pulls away from Hawaii
McCully fatal shooting at bar
Suspect arrested in deadly overnight shooting at an Oahu bar
HNN First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day canceled for Hawaii Island
Hawaiian Airlines said it greatly regrets the inconvenience and said they're determined to make...
‘Tired and upset’: Hawaiian Air passengers stuck in NY after flight delayed for over 30 hours

Latest News

The 25th Infantry Division will recognize U.S. Army Soldier, Spc. Rene Rodriguez, assigned to...
Hawaii soldier receives prestigious honor for heroism after saving woman’s life
Public asked to weigh in on state’s ocean stewardship fee proposal
Kailapa residents asked to conserve water amid repairs for malfunctioning wells
Find that link we mentioned on air!
As Seen on Sunrise