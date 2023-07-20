Maui farming company faces hefty fine for fugitive dust violations

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health cited Wednesday a Maui farming company for fugitive dust violations relating to a previous agricultural operation.

Mahi Pono paid a penalty of $9,600 for the alleged violations.

A report from the health department said agricultural operations and strong winds generated dust from Mahi Pono’s fields last August and December.

The report continues on to say that Mahi Pono was cited following complaints and an investigation by the department’s Clean Air Branch.

Mahi Pono told us it continues to refine its protocols to minimize impacts from dust.

In a statement, the company said in full:

Since 2019, Mahi Pono has strived to transform 41,000 acres of fallow land into a diversified farming operation which will increase local food production and promote agriculture in Hawaii. The production of dust is one of the persistent challenges inherent in large-scale farming, and this challenge is at its most present during the initial conversion of fallow sugarcane land into diversified fields of agriculture. High winds, dry conditions, and the reduced availability of water can often exacerbate the issue. Mahi Pono has operational protocols in place to minimize dust and mitigate its impacts throughout the farming process. We will continue to refine these protocols to prioritize our operational alignment with State regulations as we work to expand agriculture on Maui. We are very grateful for the community’s patience as we continue our mission to increase our state’s food security through local, diversified agriculture.

The Clean Air Branch monitors Hawaii’s air quality and works to ensure companies comply with state and federal emission standards to minimize air pollution impacts on the public.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.