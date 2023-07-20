Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Kailapa residents asked to conserve water amid repairs for malfunctioning wells

(HNN File (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:38 AM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAIMEA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kailapa Hawaiian Homestead residents are being asked to conserve water as repairs are underway for two malfunctioning water wells in North Hawaii, the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands said Wednesday.

Officials said the two Kohala Ranch water wells, which serve the area, temporarily lost service Wednesday morning due to an electrical malfunction with the well pump control station.

As repairs are ongoing, DHHL is urging the community to refrain from using water for outdoor irrigation until service has been restored.

Water will be trucked into the Kawaihae Public Water System to ensure residents have access in their homes.

Service is anticipated to be restored as soon as repairs are completed.

It’s not known when the well repairs will be complete but DHHL says service is anticipated to be restored “in the near future.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flash flood warning remains up and forecasters are warning the threat of torrential rains and...
‘The worst has passed’: Tropical storm warning for Big Island dropped after Calvin downgraded
7:30 a.m. Wednesday update Tropical Storm Calvin
Calvin downgraded into post-tropical cyclone as it pulls away from Hawaii
McCully fatal shooting at bar
Suspect arrested in deadly overnight shooting at an Oahu bar
HNN First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day canceled for Hawaii Island
Hawaiian Airlines said it greatly regrets the inconvenience and said they're determined to make...
‘Tired and upset’: Hawaiian Air passengers stuck in NY after flight delayed for over 30 hours

Latest News

The 25th Infantry Division will recognize U.S. Army Soldier, Spc. Rene Rodriguez, assigned to...
US soldier receives prestigious honor for heroism after saving Oahu woman’s life
Find that link we mentioned on air!
As Seen on Sunrise
McCully fatal shooting at bar
Suspect arrested in deadly overnight shooting at an Oahu bar
Sunrise News Roundup (July 20, 2023)