Kailapa residents asked to conserve water amid repairs for malfunctioning wells

WAIMEA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kailapa Hawaiian Homestead residents are being asked to conserve water as repairs are underway for two malfunctioning water wells in North Hawaii, the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands said Wednesday.

Officials said the two Kohala Ranch water wells, which serve the area, temporarily lost service Wednesday morning due to an electrical malfunction with the well pump control station.

As repairs are ongoing, DHHL is urging the community to refrain from using water for outdoor irrigation until service has been restored.

Water will be trucked into the Kawaihae Public Water System to ensure residents have access in their homes.

Service is anticipated to be restored as soon as repairs are completed.

It’s not known when the well repairs will be complete but DHHL says service is anticipated to be restored “in the near future.”

