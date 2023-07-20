Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Judge rules in favor of DOE in lawsuit involving public school fire alarms

Judge rules in favor of the DOE in fire alarm lawsuit.
Judge rules in favor of the DOE in fire alarm lawsuit.(HNN)
By Isa Farfan
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:37 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A judge has ruled in favor of the Hawaii Department of Education in a $1 million lawsuit initiated by Ohana Control Systems, Inc. over fire alarms installed in public schools.

Ohana Control Systems sued the state for $1 million in January 2022.

Ohana Control Systems filed 25 claims against the DOE, including that the state breached its contracts with the company to install fire alarms in public schools between 2015 and 2016.

The DOE said they terminated some of the contracts on grounds, including failing to complete work on time.

Circuit Court Judge Kevin T. Morikone ruled in favor of the DOE on July 14. The court found that Ohana Control Systems’ claims were without merit and barred by the statute of limitation.

The state says it will proceed with campus fire alarm upgrades based on national standards.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flash flood warning remains up and forecasters are warning the threat of torrential rains and...
‘The worst has passed’: Tropical storm warning for Big Island dropped after Calvin downgraded
7:30 a.m. Wednesday update Tropical Storm Calvin
Calvin downgraded into post-tropical cyclone as it pulls away from Hawaii
McCully fatal shooting at bar
Suspect arrested in deadly overnight shooting at an Oahu bar
Shaquille O'Neil "rescued" by kids in Hawaii.
VIRAL VIDEO: Shaquille O’Neal ‘rescued’ by kids in pool during Hawaii visit
Hawaiian Airlines said it greatly regrets the inconvenience and said they're determined to make...
‘Tired and upset’: Hawaiian Air passengers stuck in NY after flight delayed for over 30 hours

Latest News

A report from the health department said agricultural operations, along with the winds,...
State slaps Maui farming company with fine over ‘fugitive dust’ violations
The 25th Infantry Division will recognize U.S. Army Soldier, Spc. Rene Rodriguez, assigned to...
Hawaii soldier who risked his life to save a stranger awarded prestigious honor
Hawaii Island community asked to conserve water amid repairs for malfunctioning wells
Governor Green signed an emergency proclamation that will expedite the demolition of Uncle...
Governor intervenes to speed up demolition of abandoned hotel in Hilo