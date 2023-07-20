Judge rules in favor of DOE in lawsuit involving public school fire alarms

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A judge has ruled in favor of the Hawaii Department of Education in a $1 million lawsuit initiated by Ohana Control Systems, Inc. over fire alarms installed in public schools.

Ohana Control Systems sued the state for $1 million in January 2022.

Ohana Control Systems filed 25 claims against the DOE, including that the state breached its contracts with the company to install fire alarms in public schools between 2015 and 2016.

The DOE said they terminated some of the contracts on grounds, including failing to complete work on time.

Circuit Court Judge Kevin T. Morikone ruled in favor of the DOE on July 14. The court found that Ohana Control Systems’ claims were without merit and barred by the statute of limitation.

The state says it will proceed with campus fire alarm upgrades based on national standards.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.