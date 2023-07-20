HNN takes home 12 awards at state Society of Professional Journalists contest
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Members of the Hawaii News Now team were honored for their coverage in 2022 at the Society of Professional Journalists awards ceremony on Tuesday.
Hawaii News Now won a total of 12 awards, ranging across nine different categories — including the all-media Public Service Reporting award.
Three of these awards were a sweep of first, second and third place in the Investigative Reporting award category.
Below is a list of our recognized coverage:
“HNN Investigates: Red Hill, One Year Later” - Mahealani Richardson, Peter Tang, Brenda Salgado
- Public Service Reporting, First Place
- General News/Enterprise Reporting, First Place
- Series Reporting/Documentary/Special News, First Place
“Hawaii’s Healthcare Crisis: Over Capacity and Understaffed” - Allyson Blair, Jon Suyat
- Health Reporting, First Place
- General News/Enterprise Reporting, Second Place
“Inside Saguaro Prison” - Lynn Kawano, Peter Tang
- Special Section, First Place
- Series Reporting/Documentary/Special News, Third Place
“Pinky’s Hempire” - Allyson Blair, Jon Suyat
- Investigative Reporting, First Place
“Officers accused of causing near fatal crash” - Lynn Kawano, Peter Tang
- Investigative Reporting, Second Place
“State lawmakers bribery investigation” - Rick Daysog
- Investigative Reporting, Third Place
“‘Everything is dead:’ - Suit claims Parker Ranch was responsible for massive 2021 wildfire” - Rick Daysog, Davis Pitner
- Spot News Reporting, First Place
“Oahu’s Most Elite Lifeguards Expand Their Reach” - Allyson Blair, Jon Suyat
- News Photography/Videography, First Place
“Homicide at Hawaii Loa Ridge” - Lynn Kawano, Jonathan Jared Saupe
- Best Multimedia Presentation, Second Place
“Celebrating Hawaiian Culture from Behind Bars” - Lynn Kawano, Peter Tang
- General News/Enterprise Reporting - Third Place
