HNN takes home 12 awards at state Society of Professional Journalists contest

Hawaii News Now won a total of 12 awards, ranging across nine different categories—including the all-media Public Service Reporting award.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:44 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Members of the Hawaii News Now team were honored for their coverage in 2022 at the Society of Professional Journalists awards ceremony on Tuesday.

Hawaii News Now won a total of 12 awards, ranging across nine different categories — including the all-media Public Service Reporting award.

Three of these awards were a sweep of first, second and third place in the Investigative Reporting award category.

Below is a list of our recognized coverage:

“HNN Investigates: Red Hill, One Year Later” - Mahealani Richardson, Peter Tang, Brenda Salgado

  • Public Service Reporting, First Place
  • General News/Enterprise Reporting, First Place
  • Series Reporting/Documentary/Special News, First Place

“Hawaii’s Healthcare Crisis: Over Capacity and Understaffed” - Allyson Blair, Jon Suyat

  • Health Reporting, First Place
  • General News/Enterprise Reporting, Second Place

“Inside Saguaro Prison” - Lynn Kawano, Peter Tang

  • Special Section, First Place
  • Series Reporting/Documentary/Special News, Third Place

“Pinky’s Hempire” - Allyson Blair, Jon Suyat

  • Investigative Reporting, First Place

“Officers accused of causing near fatal crash” - Lynn Kawano, Peter Tang

  • Investigative Reporting, Second Place

“State lawmakers bribery investigation” - Rick Daysog

  • Investigative Reporting, Third Place

“‘Everything is dead:’ - Suit claims Parker Ranch was responsible for massive 2021 wildfire” - Rick Daysog, Davis Pitner

  • Spot News Reporting, First Place

“Oahu’s Most Elite Lifeguards Expand Their Reach” - Allyson Blair, Jon Suyat

  • News Photography/Videography, First Place

“Homicide at Hawaii Loa Ridge” - Lynn Kawano, Jonathan Jared Saupe

  • Best Multimedia Presentation, Second Place

“Celebrating Hawaiian Culture from Behind Bars” - Lynn Kawano, Peter Tang

  • General News/Enterprise Reporting - Third Place

