Hawaii lawmakers learn from National sports and entertainment venue convention

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As plans for a new Aloha Stadium district are in the works, a group of Hawaii lawmakers were in California this week to learn about other venues that were just built.

The delegation from Hawaii took part in the sports and entertainment facilities convention in San Diego, California while also touring San Diego State’s New Snapdragon Stadium, gaining key takeaways as they continue working on the New aloha stadium plan.

“You know, it’s good to take lessons from where other people have successes.” House Representative Daniel Holt told Hawaii News Now.

The group — made up of fifteen individuals — included lawmakers and stadium officials.

They got their notepads out and learned more about how the proposed private public partnership has worked for other venues throughout the country.

“We definitely learned that we have to make it our own, you know, learning certain lessons from other people is important, but to fit what we have here in Hawaii is very important.” Holt said. “You know, it’s not only about the stadium, it’s about the surrounding entertainment district and the economic development that comes along with that.”

They also got an up close and personal look at one of the newest PPP developments, Snapdragon stadium.

It’s home to the San Diego State Aztecs and its a good example of how they want new Aloha Stadium to function.

“They did a really good job of making a multi-use venue.” Aloha Stadium manager Ryan Andrews said. “So even though, you know, it’s a San Diego State facility and it’s obviously for the football program, they really had the foresight to not just have a stadium for seven or eight football games, but to look at other opportunities.”

“There’s different types of seating, even standing seats to allow the students to be more involved in the games.” Holt said. “So just a lot of different options which is very exciting for our stadium.”

Now back in Honolulu, lawmakers look to move forward on the stadium district.

“We’re towards the end to getting out an RFP (Request For Proposal).” Holt said. “So this is just tightening up all the loose ends, making sure we have everything ready to put out an RFP to create a product that is going to be beneficial for everybody.”

They’re hoping the public sees this as a step in the right direction.

“Just give us a chance, I know it seems like it’s taken a long time, but we want to make sure that we get the right product for our state.”

