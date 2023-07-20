Tributes
Protective case installed to preserve special quilt at Iolani Palace

Queen Liliuokalani's quilt has a brand-new exterior.
By Isa Farfan
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:15 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A team has installed a new protective case for Queen Liliuokalani’s quilt at Iolani Palace.

Efforts to install a new dome-shaped protective case around the royal artifact came after its original plexiglass case began to deteriorate, the Friends of Iolani Palace said.

“The seams were sort of pulling away,” said Leona Hamano, curator the Friends of Iolani Palace.

“They were not excessively buckling, but the seams were bubbling. And in time, it’ll start to cave in and a new case would have to be made. So what we did was we had ordered a new replacement so that it could preserve the quilt for future generations to enjoy.”

Queen Liliuokalani made the 97-by-95-inch quilt while she was imprisoned in the palace in 1895. The quilt documents Hawaiian history and the queen’s hopes for the people of Hawaii.

A team of 10 worked to safely install the replacement case to the second-floor bedroom in Iolani Palace.

The new case comes from Min Plastics and Supply, the maker of the original custom-built case.

Replacing the dome-shaped protector will preserve the historical quilt for future viewers.

“Properly protecting the queen’s quilt allows us to continue to tell the story of this significant time for the Hawaiian Kingdom,” Hamano said.

