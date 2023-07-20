Governor signs emergency proclamation to speed up demolition of former Uncle Billy’s Hotel

Tributes
Governor Green signed an emergency proclamation that will expedite the demolition of Uncle Billy's hotel in Hilo.(HNN)
By Isa Farfan
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:56 AM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green signed an emergency proclamation on Tuesday to expedite the demolition of the building of the former Uncle Billy’s Hotel in Hilo.

Since Uncle Billy’s closed in 2017, the vacant building has been attracting squatters and drug users, and even went up in flames several times.

Green’s emergency proclamation will suspend 16 laws to speed up the structure’s removal.

Between 2018 and 2023, the state says that the Hawaii Police Department responded to 6,479 emergency calls near the abandoned hotel, costing taxpayers as much as $459,000.

Over the same period, the Hawaii Fire Department received nearly 1,000 calls to the area, with an expense estimate of $122,000.

In the proclamation, the state said that there are hazardous materials, “falling ceilings” and sewage at the location.

The proclamation also cites potential ocean and groundwater pollution from the hotel as hazardous.

Among the laws suspended by Green to demolish the hotel are noise pollution, environmental impact statement and historic preservation laws.

The order will expire on Sept. 15, 2023.

