First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds with few showers expected through the weekend

Your top local headlines for Thursday, July 20, 2023.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:22 AM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A return of trade wind conditions is anticipated Thursday, and will continue through early next week.

Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain locations, especially overnight through the morning periods. A remnant low associated with former Tropical Cyclone Calvin that passed to the south and will continue westward and away from the islands overnight through Thursday.

Pockets of low-level moisture moving through from east to west will enhance shower coverage periodically over windward areas, mostly overnight through the morning periods.

No significant swells are expected over the next seven days with only small surf heights forecast into early next week. Surf along east facing shores will remain small and choppy, driven by trade wind wave energy.

A small long period south-southwest (200 degree) background swell will move into the islands from Sunday through Tuesday with only a small increase in the surf heights along south facing shores.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

