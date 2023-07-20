Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Family of girl, 4, burned by McDonald’s nuggets awarded $800,000

FILE - A Florida jury has awarded a family $800,000 after a 4-year-old girl was burned by...
FILE - A Florida jury has awarded a family $800,000 after a 4-year-old girl was burned by sizzling hot McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:54 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - A Florida jury has awarded a family $800,000 after a 4-year-old girl was burned by sizzling hot McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets.

The Broward County jury found that McDonald’s and franchise owner Upchurch Foods acted improperly in the August 2019 incident.

Jurors decided the family was not properly warned of the possible danger from the hot nuggets at a drive-thru in Tamarac, Florida.

The family had been seeking $15 million dollars to compensate for the pain and suffering of the 4-year-old girl, who sustained severe burns and scars in the incident.

On Wednesday, the jury awarded the family $400,000 for the burn injuries sustained and another $400,000 for future damages.

The child’s mother says she was happy with the jury’s verdict.

Attorneys for McDonald’s declined to speak outside the Broward County courtroom Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7:30 a.m. Wednesday update Tropical Storm Calvin
Calvin downgraded into post-tropical cyclone as it pulls away from Hawaii
HNN First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day canceled for Hawaii Island
A flash flood warning remains up and forecasters are warning the threat of torrential rains and...
‘The worst has passed’: Tropical storm warning for Big Island dropped after Calvin downgraded
Honolulu police are investigating the death of a newborn baby.
HPD investigation launched after dead newborn discovered in trash can
McCully fatal shooting at bar
Suspect arrested in deadly overnight shooting at an Oahu bar

Latest News

Honolulu police are investigating the death of a newborn baby.
HPD investigation launched after dead newborn discovered in trash can
Haleiwa resident Derek Gamiao worries about next flood.
For this community, every big storm brings back haunting memories of a deadly flood
Former HPD officers Derek Hahn and Bobby Nguyen will remain in federal prison after losing...
Nearing end of sentences, ex-cops in Kealoha scandal moved to halfway house
Central Oahu clinic focuses on mental health of military families
Veterans help veterans (and their families) at this unique mental health clinic