Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Ex-labor leader sentenced to nearly 12 years for using union dues to fund lavish lifestyle

A former labor leader who used union dues to fund a lucrative lifestyle for himself and family...
A former labor leader who used union dues to fund a lucrative lifestyle for himself and family members has been sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:26 AM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former labor leader who used union dues to fund a lucrative lifestyle for himself and family members has been sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison.

Brian Ahakuelo, 62, will also be forced to pay a $209,000 restitution.

Senior U.S. District Judge Helen Gillmor handed down the sentence on Thursday morning.

“He gained autonomy and control over finances of the union,” Gillmor said. The union was $760,000 in deficit.

Ahakuelo was convicted of rigging votes to increase union dues at IBEW 1260 and using the money to support his family’s lavish lifestyle.

The 70 counts against him included conspiracy, wire fraud violations, money laundering and embezzlement of union assets.

“I made many mistakes in my life,” Ahakuelo said in court on Thursday. “Some of those mistakes have hurt other people.”

In March, Ahakuelo’s wife, Marilyn, was sentenced to 5 years and 10 months, and ordered to pay a $10,000 fine and about $12,000 in fees and restitution.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flash flood warning remains up and forecasters are warning the threat of torrential rains and...
‘The worst has passed’: Tropical storm warning for Big Island dropped after Calvin downgraded
7:30 a.m. Wednesday update Tropical Storm Calvin
Calvin downgraded into post-tropical cyclone as it pulls away from Hawaii
McCully fatal shooting at bar
Suspect arrested in deadly overnight shooting at an Oahu bar
Shaquille O'Neil "rescued" by kids in Hawaii.
VIRAL VIDEO: Shaquille O’Neal ‘rescued’ by kids in pool during Hawaii visit
Hawaiian Airlines said it greatly regrets the inconvenience and said they're determined to make...
‘Tired and upset’: Hawaiian Air passengers stuck in NY after flight delayed for over 30 hours

Latest News

A report from the health department said agricultural operations, along with the winds,...
State slaps Maui farming company with fine over ‘fugitive dust’ violations
Judge rules in favor of the DOE in fire alarm lawsuit.
Judge rules in favor of DOE in lawsuit involving public school fire alarms
The 25th Infantry Division will recognize U.S. Army Soldier, Spc. Rene Rodriguez, assigned to...
Hawaii soldier who risked his life to save a stranger awarded prestigious honor
Hawaii Island community asked to conserve water amid repairs for malfunctioning wells
Governor Green signed an emergency proclamation that will expedite the demolition of Uncle...
Governor intervenes to speed up demolition of abandoned hotel in Hilo