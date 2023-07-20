Ex-labor leader sentenced to nearly 12 years for using union dues to fund lavish lifestyle

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former labor leader who used union dues to fund a lucrative lifestyle for himself and family members has been sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison.

Brian Ahakuelo, 62, will also be forced to pay a $209,000 restitution.

Senior U.S. District Judge Helen Gillmor handed down the sentence on Thursday morning.

“He gained autonomy and control over finances of the union,” Gillmor said. The union was $760,000 in deficit.

Ahakuelo was convicted of rigging votes to increase union dues at IBEW 1260 and using the money to support his family’s lavish lifestyle.

The 70 counts against him included conspiracy, wire fraud violations, money laundering and embezzlement of union assets.

“I made many mistakes in my life,” Ahakuelo said in court on Thursday. “Some of those mistakes have hurt other people.”

In March, Ahakuelo’s wife, Marilyn, was sentenced to 5 years and 10 months, and ordered to pay a $10,000 fine and about $12,000 in fees and restitution.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.