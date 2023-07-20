The Debrief: Is building higher the answer to Hawaii’s housing crisis? Key lawmakers weigh in

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A shortage of affordable housing — it’s one of the biggest crises Hawaii is facing.

According to recent data from the U.S. Census, over 15,000 people left the islands between 2020 and 2022. That’s about 20 people leaving every day.

The high cost of living, from groceries to housing, is causing droves of locals and Native Hawaiians to leave the place they call home.

Data also shows that there are now officially more Native Hawaiians living in the continental U.S. than here in Hawaii.

But what is being done to house and prevent these people from making the tough decision of leaving?

To answer this, state Sen. Stanley Chang and state Rep. Troy Hashimoto sat down with HNN on “The Debrief” to describe how they envision the future of housing in Hawaii — and they explained it’s going to involve concentrating some communities.

“I’ve never heard anyone say, well, if we have 10,000 homes to build a year, then we should pave over the 2,500 acres of undeveloped land every year in order to build those homes. That’s 2,500 acres a year, every single year, forever. And not just on Oahu, but on all of the islands,” Chang explained.

“I think we can all agree that the natural habitats for our indigenous and endangered species, the food production capacity of the state of Hawaii in our agricultural lands are very important, and we should not be contemplating throwing all of that away just to build thousands of acres of suburban sprawl every year. And so that’s why I think the real answer is to concentrate that development in the urban core, where the transportation infrastructure has already been built at dear cost to Hawaii taxpayers.”

Chang said with the opening of the Skyline on Oahu, he believes now more than ever, housing should be developed along the rail line.

“We don’t think that we should be adding thousands of new cars to the roads with our future development, so we want to look at parcels the state already owns, so there’s no additional cost to taxpayers, that are along those transit corridors, so that people can walk in their individual neighborhoods to access whatever services like the bank, the post office, the grocery store, and then they can take a short walk to the Skyline to access the rest of job opportunities, educational opportunities, what have you.”

Hashimoto added that the goal is “longer term affordability and widespread affordability” for the people of Hawaii.

“At the end of the day it’s a supply and demand issue, so we just need to make sure the supply is there, and that’s what we are trying to figure out is how do we introduce more supply,” Hashimoto said.

He explained a lot of the problem lies in not building enough affordable homes for the “missing middle” — which he described are the working class, teachers, nurses, etc.

“The private market can’t seem to build enough of it. The state isn’t subsidizing it, so I think it’s a trickle down effect because, again, it’s a supply issue. If we’re not providing enough supply, everyone’s going to be hurt,” Hashimoto said.

With the high cost of living in Hawaii, some say why not just pay workers more? But, Hashimoto explained that’s not sustainable because even if you get paid more, housing will still be expensive.

“I don’t think we can ever solve it solely on salary because when you take a look at cost of living, housing is your biggest components. So, if we can take care of that housing component and bring that down, that dollar will stretch much further for whatever they’re getting paid.”

And, how to bring that cost of housing down? Chang said the state needs to take more control in this crisis.

“The only developer that has the capacity, that has the land portfolio, and that is not motivated by a strict profit motivation is the state,” Chang said.

“So, while there have been a number of reforms to make it easier for private sector developers to build more housing, I think the state is going to have to take a really large intervention into the housing sector. I kind of call it, ‘public school for housing,’ a large scale, low cost mass option that’s available to anybody who wants it. And, you know, in the same way that public schools, public parks and public highways are available.”

But with all that being said, is building higher and with more density the answer?

Well, while it might work for some areas of Oahu, it’s a different reality on the Neighbor Islands.

Hashimoto is born and raised on Maui and represents the Waiehu, Wailuku, and Waikapu areas; he said the high density model may not translate the same way on the Neighbor Islands.

“I think we’re all for density. But I think when you go out and talk about a project on a Neighbor Island, I think it’s a very unique lifestyle. We know what it’s like with single family homes. People love it. That’s the culture of our neighborhood and a lot of people don’t want to change,” he said.

“I think on a Neighbor Island, we can probably get up to three- or four-stories in certain areas, but we’ve got to be very strategic and think long-term view of where that’s going to be.”

Hashimoto said while Oahu has the Skyline, there are top transit zones on the Neighbor Islands where the bus route go. He explained those are the areas they hope to focus on.

And while building 50-story high buildings for affordable housing on Oahu may still be a tough sell for some residents, Chang explained it’s a matter of choosing between building up or building out.

“I think that would be kind of a shocking image for those of us who are used to the palm trees and the secluded beaches marketing of Hawaii. But the reality is this, if we are able to build that many units on one parcel, then we can house the entire state’s housing demand for 15 years. And that means that we need never touch an existing neighborhood. We don’t ever have to develop on a single inch of agricultural or conservation land. We can keep Hawaii, Hawaii while only affecting very small parts of the state,” Chang said.

Hashimoto added, “I think it’s a matter of us really trying to think as a community, what do we really want?”

