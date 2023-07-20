Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

3 charged after shooting at a South Florida Walmart kills 1 and wounds another

The shooting occurred at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles southwest of Miami.
The shooting occurred at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles southwest of Miami.(WSVN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:05 AM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Three men were facing charges Thursday after a shooting at a South Florida Walmart left one person dead and another wounded, authorities said.

The Wednesday shooting broke out after a fight between two groups at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles southwest of Miami, according to a Miami-Dade police report.

Steve Lestin, 25, is charged with second-degree murder and attempted felony murder. Roberto Acevedo, 20, and Jimari Hodge, 21, are each charged with battery. Police said they weren’t searching for additional suspects.

Rescue workers transported two victims to a Miami trauma center after the shooting, and one later died. The man who died, 23-year-old Nathaniel Baez, was involved in the confrontation, while the other victim was a bystander who was shot in the foot, police said.

Several others were injured during the commotion caused by the shooting, officials said. A woman who fell and hit her head was taken to a hospital. Rescue workers treated five other people for minor cuts and scrapes outside the store.

Lestin was being held without bond. Acevedo and Hodge were each being held on $1,500 bail. Online jail records didn’t list attorneys for the men.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A flash flood warning remains up and forecasters are warning the threat of torrential rains and...
‘The worst has passed’: Tropical storm warning for Big Island dropped after Calvin downgraded
7:30 a.m. Wednesday update Tropical Storm Calvin
Calvin downgraded into post-tropical cyclone as it pulls away from Hawaii
McCully fatal shooting at bar
Suspect arrested in deadly overnight shooting at an Oahu bar
Shaquille O'Neil "rescued" by kids in Hawaii.
VIRAL VIDEO: Shaquille O’Neal ‘rescued’ by kids in pool during Hawaii visit
Hawaiian Airlines said it greatly regrets the inconvenience and said they're determined to make...
‘Tired and upset’: Hawaiian Air passengers stuck in NY after flight delayed for over 30 hours

Latest News

A report from the health department said agricultural operations, along with the winds,...
State slaps Maui farming company with fine over ‘fugitive dust’ violations
Judge rules in favor of the DOE in fire alarm lawsuit.
Judge rules in favor of DOE in lawsuit involving public school fire alarms
The 25th Infantry Division will recognize U.S. Army Soldier, Spc. Rene Rodriguez, assigned to...
Hawaii soldier who risked his life to save a stranger awarded prestigious honor
Hawaii Island community asked to conserve water amid repairs for malfunctioning wells
Pfizer plant hit by tornado amid drug shortage crisis