Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Young angler reels in unusual catch in neighborhood pond

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation said in a post on Facebook that Charlie...
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation said in a post on Facebook that Charlie Clinton reeled in a Pacu, a South American fish closely related to Piranha.(Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:17 AM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A young fisher in Oklahoma caught an unusual bite in a neighborhood pond over the weekend.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation said in a post on Facebook that Charlie Clinton reeled in a Pacu, a South American fish closely related to Piranha.

“Non-native Pacu are most likely the result of individuals buying them as pets and releasing them when they outgrow their tank,” ODWC explained, adding they can reach sizes up to 3.5 feet and 88 pounds.

While officials said these fish are generally harmless to humans, they can cause damage to the ecosystems.

Anyone who catch Pacu are asked to remove them from the watershed and contact their local game warden.

“As for Charlie, we’re told you can find him back at the pond on the grind for his next great catch,” ODWC wrote. “We wish you luck and tight lines, Charlie!”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While Tropical Storm Calvin’s center tracks below the island chain, heavy rains and high winds...
Heavy rains swamp Hawaii Island as Calvin’s center tracks below island chain
HNN First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Here are all the weather alerts up as Calvin approaches
Honolulu police are investigating the death of a newborn baby.
HPD investigation launched after dead newborn discovered in trash can
Calvin continues to strengthen as it churns toward the island chain, bringing the threat of up...
Flash flood warning issued for Hawaii Island as Tropical Storm Calvin drench state
Tropical Storm Calvin
LIST: Schools, parks closed as Hurricane Calvin takes aim at Hawaii Island

Latest News

While Tropical Storm Calvin’s center tracks below the island chain, heavy rains and high winds...
Heavy rains swamp Hawaii Island as Calvin’s center tracks below island chain
Calvin continues to strengthen as it churns toward the island chain, bringing the threat of up...
Flash flood warning issued for Hawaii Island as Tropical Storm Calvin drench state
Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.
Israel's president discusses relationship with US
FILE - Gigi Hadid poses for photographers at the premiere of the film 'Firebrand' at the 76th...
American model Gigi Hadid and friend don’t let marijuana arrest spoil Cayman Islands vacation