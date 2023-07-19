Watch out for this phone scam involving donation requests for MFD

MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Fire Department is warning the public of scammers attempting to solicit donations for the department.

Officials said residents have been receiving phone calls asking for donations for the Maui Fire Department.

MFD says the calls are unauthorized and donations are not being solicited.

For your safety, if you receive a call asking for MFD donations, here’s what you should do:

Do not give any personal or financial information over the phone.

Contact the Maui Police Department at (808) 244-6400

