Watch out for this phone scam involving donation requests for MFD

BRPD wants you to beware of a phone scam that's making its rounds.
BRPD wants you to beware of a phone scam that's making its rounds.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:10 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Fire Department is warning the public of scammers attempting to solicit donations for the department.

Officials said residents have been receiving phone calls asking for donations for the Maui Fire Department.

MFD says the calls are unauthorized and donations are not being solicited.

For your safety, if you receive a call asking for MFD donations, here’s what you should do:

  • Do not give any personal or financial information over the phone.
  • Contact the Maui Police Department at (808) 244-6400

HNN First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day canceled for Hawaii Island
'The worst has passed': Tropical storm warning for Big Island dropped after Calvin downgraded
First Alert Weather Day canceled for Hawaii Island
