Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

WATCH: Jewelry store owner chases down attempted robber

An attempted robbery at Holyoke Mall almost left one jewelry store without one of its priciest items.
By Wesley Days, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Anthony Garuti and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:32 AM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/Gray News) - A jewelry store owner in Massachusetts chased down an attempted robber who almost got away with one of its priciest items, and it was all caught on camera.

WGGB reports that on Friday afternoon, a man entered Furnari Jewelers at the Holyoke Mall asking to see a variety of gold chains.

The man was holding a $16,000 Cuban link chain necklace when he ran out of the store, but store owner Joe Furnari quickly ran after him.

“That’s a $16,000 gold chain. I said, ‘I got to get that back. I worked hard for that gold chain,’” Furnari said. “The chase, you know – I haven’t run like that in a long time – and I was just chasing him, and as I got closer to him. I yelled at him, ‘I’m going to catch you! I’m going to catch you!’ He got scared, I think, and he threw the chain down. That’s when a lady picked it up and handed it to me.”

Furnari got the chain back, and thankfully, none of his employees were hurt in the incident.

A police report was filed, and Holyoke Police are investigating. The suspect has not been identified.

Copyright 2023 WGGB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Calvin is maintaining strength as it churns toward the island chain, bringing...
Calvin’s rains move over Hawaii Island as tropical storm tracks south of island chain
HNN First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Here are all the weather alerts up as Calvin approaches
Honolulu police are investigating the death of a newborn baby.
HPD investigation launched after dead newborn discovered in trash can
Tropical Storm Calvin
LIST: Schools, parks closed as Hurricane Calvin takes aim at Hawaii Island
Calvin continues to strengthen as it churns toward the island chain, bringing the threat of up...
Emergency officials brace for the worst as Tropical Storm Calvin tracks toward state

Latest News

Trump reacts to letter telling him he's under investigation
Hawaiian Airlines offers Hawaii Island travel waivers as Tropical Storm Calvin approaches...
Hawaiian Airlines offers travel waivers as Calvin impacts state
Tropical Storm Calvin is maintaining strength as it churns toward the island chain, bringing...
Calvin’s rains move over Hawaii Island as tropical storm tracks south of island chain
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in...
Biden’s White House is taking on corporate mergers, landlord junk fees and food prices