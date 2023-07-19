Trial underway for woman accused in gruesome 2017 North Shore murder

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The murder trial has begun for the second suspect involved in a gruesome 2017 North Shore murder.

Hailey Dandurand faces murder and kidnapping charges in the brutal killing of Telma Boinville.

Dandurand’s ex-boyfriend, Stephen Brown, has already been found guilty in the killing, and prosecutors are working for another conviction.

At Tuesday’s trial, Prosecutor Scott Bell stated that the evidence shows that there is no legal justification for Dandurand’s conduct.

“Telma was bound, as I described earlier, face down in a pool of blood,” said Bell in his opening statement. “Her head, wrapped in that garbage bag.”

Just over six months after laying out a case against Brown, Bell is presenting evidence against co-defendant Dandurand in Boinville’s murder.

Dandurand is also accused of kidnapping Boinville’s then 8-year-old daughter Makana.

“There the boy with the green hair and the girl with the pink hair, the defendant, Hailey Dandurand, proceeded to bind her with that white nylon cord,” Bell said.

However, Dandurand’s defense attorney, Barry Sooalo, is trying to convince the jury that she played no part in Boinville’s murder.

“The person you’re being asked to find, the murderer, that’s him right there,” said Sooalo while referring to a photo of Brown. “The evidence will not show that there’s any person who witnessed Hailey do any harm to miss Telma Boinville.”

Sooalo added that Dandurand was in an abusive relationship with Brown, and he coerced her to tie up Boinville after she was already beaten.

“She understood that day Dec. 7, when that machete went right by her head and struck the ground, she understood Stephen Brown was making things pretty clear,” Sooalo said. “If you don’t comply, you may be next.”

The trial is scheduled to resume Thursday.

