Police searching for suspect in overnight shooting in McCully that left man dead

By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:09 AM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are searching for the suspect involved in an overnight shooting in the McCully area that left a 49-year-old man dead, officials said Wednesday.

The incident happened around 12:45 a.m. near the corner of South Beretania Street and McCully Street.

HPD said officers responded to a “weapons call” after someone had be reportedly shot inside a business that sells alcohol.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim unresponsive on the ground with gunshot wounds.

Investigators said witnesses told police the shooter and the victim got into an argument, which escalated.

The victim was reportedly shot multiple times, officials said.

The suspect, identified as a male, then fled the scene.

Officers performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the victim before Emergency Medical Services arrived and transported him in critical condition. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time and an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

