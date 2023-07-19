Tributes
PHOTOS: Hawaii captures Calvin’s arrival as forecasters predict heavy rains

Tropical Storm Calvin is maintaining strength as it churns toward the island chain, bringing the threat of up to 10 inches of rain in some areas, big surf and
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:14 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tropical Storm Calvin is maintaining strength as it churns toward the island chain, bringing the threat of up to 10 inches of rain in some areas, big surf and strong winds.

Hawaii News Now issued a First Alert Weather Day on Wednesday for Hawaii Island, and residents have begun to feel the impacts of the storm.

Below are photos and videos submitter by viewers:

