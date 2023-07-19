Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Netflix cuts its cheapest ad-free plan in US and UK

Netflix is cutting its cheapest ad-free plan in the U.S.
Netflix is cutting its cheapest ad-free plan in the U.S.(Netflix)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:33 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Netflix is scrapping its least expensive ads-free plan for new members in the U.S. and U.K.

The basic plan, a single stream for $9.99 a month in the U.S., is no longer available for new or rejoining members.

Netflix said existing basic members can keep their plans.

The move by the streaming giant is meant to push customers to its ad-supported package, Standard with Ads.

Standard with Ads launched in November and costs $6.99 a month. It comes with an average of four minutes of unskippable ads per hour.

Netflix got rid of the basic plan in Canada last month.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7:30 a.m. Wednesday update Tropical Storm Calvin
Weakening Tropical Storm Calvin passing below state with flooding impacts on Hawaii Island
HNN First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Calvin brings heavy rains, high surf to parts of the state
Wednesday update on Tropical Storm Calvin
Flash flood warning extended for Hawaii Island as Calvin moves across state
Honolulu police are investigating the death of a newborn baby.
HPD investigation launched after dead newborn discovered in trash can
State officials say they don’t want to be caught off guard by Calvin and are preparing for a...
FEMA team arrives in Hawaii as state prepares to respond to Calvin’s impacts

Latest News

HNN First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Calvin brings heavy rains, high surf to parts of the state
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
McCully fatal shooting at bar
Police searching for suspect in overnight shooting in McCully that left man dead
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in...
Biden’s White House is taking on corporate mergers, landlord junk fees and food prices