Multiple vehicle break-ins in Kahala prompt community concern

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At least four vehicles were broken into in Kahala Monday night, according to Honolulu Police.

HPD said they were sent to the 1300 block of Hunakai Street in Kahala early Tuesday morning.

Jun of Kahala said police knocked on his family’s door around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday to inform him that his sister’s car had been broken into.

“They apparently took registration papers as well, and what’s weird is that plastic utensils like spoons and knives and then also her tote bag,” said Jun. “Well, we’re pretty surprised that we don’t really see this often in our family.”

Two cars were still parked on Hunakai Tuesday afternoon, one had its back window taped up, and the other had a missing window.

Down the block, a piece of window is on the ground.

Jiani Kaniho of Kahala saw the mess walking to work this morning.

“I am surprised, I mean, crime is in every neighborhood now,” said Kaniho. “But it kind of hits close to home when you’re just, you know, walking along carrying around your day, and we just see kind of what’s left of what’s happening here.”

City Council Chairman Tommy Waters said someone smashed the window of his truck last November right outside his Kaimuki Home. He says the city council budgeted an extra $42 million for HPD, $26 million of that is to increase patrols.

“I continue to believe that our patrolling police officers are the best deterrent to crime,” said Waters. “Perhaps if there was a police car driving by, this wouldn’t have happened at this time.”

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call HPD or Honolulu Crimestoppers.

