Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Missing man found dead in retention pond days after disappearing

Authorities confirmed a missing man named Wade Gordon Jr. has been found dead.
Authorities confirmed a missing man named Wade Gordon Jr. has been found dead.(Wade Gordon Jr. family | KTTC)
By KTTC staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:05 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC/Gray News) - Officials in Minnesota say the body of a missing man has been in a pond.

KTTC reports that the body of Wade Gordon Jr. was found in a retention pond near Byron City Hall on Monday afternoon.

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office identified the body as Gordon.

Authorities said Gordon’s family reported him missing on July 8 after he was last seen leaving his job the day before.

The mother of his children shared that it was unlike him to go off the radar and that his family was concerned for his safety.

Gordon’s vehicle was previously located at his work, Ornua Ingredients, with no personal belongings inside.

This week, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said its team found Gordon’s body in the pond after a concerned resident told them they heard a noise and told deputies to check the area.

Investigators are not sure if foul play was involved.

Copyright 2023 KTTC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calvin continues to strengthen as it churns toward the island chain, bringing the threat of up...
Calvin strengthens as it nears state; tropical storm warning remains up for Hawaii Island
HNN First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Here are all the weather alerts up as Calvin approaches
Police on Thursday arrested 58-year-old John Joseph Smith and 48-year-old Stacy Marie Smith,...
Maui police arrest 3 in connection with body found wrapped in plastic
Hawaiian Airlines passengers from Las Vegas were stuck in Sin City after a series of problems...
Hawaiian Air passengers in Las Vegas left frustrated after a 26-hour flight delay
With Tropical Storm Calvin likely to approach the islands beginning Tuesday night, state...
‘Don’t play around’: Green urges preparedness, caution as Calvin takes aim at state

Latest News

Midday Newscast: Hawaii Island braces for Calvin's arrival
Prosecution, defense make opening statements in 2017 North Shore murder trial
DC Roundup: Trump says he’s ‘target’ of DOJ probe into efforts to undo 2020 election
Calvin strengthens as it nears state; tropical storm warning still up for Hawaii Island
Calvin strengthens as it nears state; tropical storm warning up for Hawaii Island