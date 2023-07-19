Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Hundreds of state troopers may have falsified thousands of traffic tickets, audit finds

Investigators say hundreds of state troopers in Connecticut may have falsified thousands of traffic tickets. (Source: WFSB)
By Susan Raff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:35 PM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Connecticut state police troopers may have falsified thousands of traffic tickets.

WFSB reports a recent audit found nearly 26,000 fake tickets.

According to an internal investigation, troopers falsified tickets for their own personal benefit as those who appear productive are often eligible for federally funded overtime.

And lawmakers are now demanding answers.

Governor Ned Lamont said those who intentionally wrote bogus tickets should be let go, including management.

The audit also reportedly found that troopers not only falsified thousands of tickets but more than 32,000 were inaccurate.

“Those people should go, and I think their management should take a look at themselves as well,” Lamont said.

Ken Barone with the Public Policy Institute at the University of Connecticut pushed for the audit.

According to Barone, this has raised concerns about skewing racial profiling data.

“The records that should have been likely reported to the system were not,” Barone said.

Officials said it’s possible hundreds of state troopers were involved in falsifying tickets.

Lawmakers are scheduled to hold a hearing on the matter on July 27.

“Losing the lack of trust of the public in a situation like this has dire consequences for our sense of public safety,” said Rep. Jason Rojas.

Some of the troopers may face criminal charges.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calvin continues to strengthen as it churns toward the island chain, bringing the threat of up...
LIVE: Calvin strengthens as it nears state; tropical storm warning remains up for Hawaii Island
HNN First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Here are all the weather alerts up as Calvin approaches
Police on Thursday arrested 58-year-old John Joseph Smith and 48-year-old Stacy Marie Smith,...
Maui police arrest 3 in connection with body found wrapped in plastic
Hawaiian Airlines passengers from Las Vegas were stuck in Sin City after a series of problems...
Hawaiian Air passengers in Las Vegas left frustrated after a 26-hour flight delay
With Tropical Storm Calvin likely to approach the islands beginning Tuesday night, state...
‘Don’t play around’: Green urges preparedness, caution as Calvin takes aim at state

Latest News

Midday Newscast: Hawaii Island braces for Calvin's arrival
Prosecution, defense make opening statements in 2017 North Shore murder trial
DC Roundup: Trump says he’s ‘target’ of DOJ probe into efforts to undo 2020 election
Calvin strengthens as it nears state; tropical storm warning still up for Hawaii Island
Calvin strengthens as it nears state; tropical storm warning up for Hawaii Island