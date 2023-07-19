HPD officer pleads no contest to tampering with government document

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu police officer has surrendered to sheriff’s deputies three months after he was charged for tampering with a government document.

HPD Officer Victor Ando was booked and then released.

According to records, there was a discrepancy in part of a police report.

He pleaded “no contest” and was given a three-month, deferred sentence.

The case is expected to be dismissed in August.

Officials said Ando remains on restricted duty while the Honolulu Police Department conducts an internal investigation.

