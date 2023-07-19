Hawaiian Airlines offers Hawaii Island travel waivers as Tropical Storm Calvin approaches island chain

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Residents and visitors of Hawaii Island are bracing for the impact of Tropical Storm Calvin as it surges toward the island chain.

In preparation for the storm’s arrival, Hawaiian Airlines is providing travel waivers for passengers scheduled to fly between Kona and Hilo Wednesday and Thursday.

No flights are canceled at this point, but you can reschedule your flights with no change fees.

