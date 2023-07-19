Government leaders, developers call housing emergency ‘shot in the arm’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s Mayor, Governor Green’s Chief Housing officer, developers and lawmakers gathered for a traditional ceremony and to celebrate a groundbreaking milestone for Halawa View II, a $168 million affordable housing complex on Kamehameha Highway near Pearl Harbor with more than 300 units.

Nani Medeiros, Chief Housing Officer, said it has the distinction of being the first affordable housing project to break ground near Skyline, Honolulu’s rail transit.

The blessing happened on the day after the Green’s emergency housing proclamation aimed at streamlining housing projects like this.

120 units were built in 2018 and then it took another 5 years for this part of the project to get approved.

“It really provides a shot in the arm for developers like us,” said Steve Colon, President of Hawaii Division, Hunt Development Group.

“It really takes tenacity for the developers to go through all the potential hurdles,” he added.

On Hawaii News Now’s Sunrise Tuesday, Governor Green explained his proclamation.

“I suspended all the laws that get in our way,” said Green.

“If the counties want to do a big development up to 100 acres, county councils can say yes. If they don’t do it in within 60 days, it gets approved,” he added.

Green also defended his emergency action from critics who are worried about environmental and cultural laws and lack of transparency.

“We invited Sierra Club. They are kind of banging on me this morning. What do they want? We have to building housing. That is the emergency,” said Green.

Colon explained there are still many controls over development to assure laws are followed.

“It’s not just the government agencies that require those, investors, the folks we represent, lenders, they are all going to require that all the laws be followed,” he said.

The one-year emergency proclamation sets up a lead housing officer and a 22-member working group to push through red tape. The proclamation took 6 months to plan.

“We met with over 200 unique individuals, 200 separate individuals, and on average we met with most groups or people two to four times so just hundreds and hundreds of meetings in the last 6 months,” said Medeiros.

“Time is money. We’ve got to move quicker and faster. There are a number of projects we are looking at,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

The city invested $5 million in the Halawa project from its affordable housing fund and says the emergency proclamation will save time.

“With use of the proclamation, we are going to come out with another set of funds this summer in solicitation,” said Anton Krucky, Director, City Department of Community Service.

“A lot of the projects we were looking at were 9 years in the making so we are trying to bring that down and I think that (working) group will have a big impact on time,” he added.

Halawa View 2 is scheduled to be completed in 2025.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.