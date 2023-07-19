Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Future remains unclear after nurses strike at care facility ends

Oahu Care Facility nurses strike
Oahu Care Facility nurses strike(HNN)
By Connor Arakaki
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:04 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A seven-day nurses strike at Oahu Care Facility wrapped up Tuesday, but both sides are unclear about next steps.

Nurses say the facility has not come back to the bargaining table.

“They still have no proposal or fair contract. Hopefully they’re going to make it tomorrow. Hopefully they’re not going to be leaving us with no contract until tomorrow because we are expecting to be back to work,” said Oahu Care Facility nurse Loralyn Balisteras.

Oahu Care Facility has not released a new statement on the strike.

Knowing their strike caused a shuffling of staff across the facility, nurses hope their absence has proven the value of their work.

“They’re also getting a hard time. Our administrative department is now working on the floor, helping out with the residents’ needs. Mostly all of them are there,” said Balisteras.

The nurses are demanding wage increases to incentivize hiring at their facility.

“We don’t like to be here, because we know our patients are waiting for us. We love them,” said Joanne Guerrero, certified nurse assistant at the Oahu Care Facility.

In a previous statement to HNN, Oahu Care Facility said that their leadership team continues to negotiate in good faith and respects the right of their nursing staff to strike.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Calvin is maintaining strength as it churns toward the island chain, bringing...
Calvin maintains strength as it approaches state; tropical storm warning up for Big Island
HNN First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Here are all the weather alerts up as Calvin approaches
Police on Thursday arrested 58-year-old John Joseph Smith and 48-year-old Stacy Marie Smith,...
Maui police arrest 3 in connection with body found wrapped in plastic
Hawaiian Airlines passengers from Las Vegas were stuck in Sin City after a series of problems...
Hawaiian Air passengers in Las Vegas left frustrated after a 26-hour flight delay
With Tropical Storm Calvin likely to approach the islands beginning Tuesday night, state...
‘Don’t play around’: Green urges preparedness, caution as Calvin takes aim at state

Latest News

Prosecution, defense make opening statements in 2017 North Shore murder trial
Midday Newscast: Hawaii Island braces for Calvin's arrival
DC Roundup: Trump says he’s ‘target’ of DOJ probe into efforts to undo 2020 election
Calvin strengthens as it nears state; tropical storm warning still up for Hawaii Island