Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Former girlfriend of Tiger Woods drops $30 million lawsuit against him

FILE - Tiger Woods and girlfriend Erica Herman on the 18th green during the JP McManus Pro-Am...
FILE - Tiger Woods and girlfriend Erica Herman on the 18th green during the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor, Limerick, Ireland, Monday, July, 4, 2022. Herman has ended a $30 million lawsuit against the golf star.(AP Photo/Peter Morrison, FIle)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:11 AM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend has agreed to drop her $30 million lawsuit, according to court filings.

The lawsuit involved how Erica Herman’s tenancy ended at the couple’s home in Florida when their six-year relationship came to an end.

Herman claimed agents with the golfer’s trust told her to pack a suitcase for a short vacation, then told her at the airport she had been locked out of the house.

Through the trust, Woods disputed that account in a court filing.

Herman has agreed to dismiss that lawsuit, pending the resolution of her appeal to nullify a non-disclosure agreement.

The court is still considering if her claims are subject to compelled arbitration.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While Tropical Storm Calvin’s center tracks below the island chain, heavy rains and high winds...
While Calvin’s center tracks below island chain, heavy rains continue to swamp state
HNN First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Here are all the weather alerts up as Calvin approaches
Honolulu police are investigating the death of a newborn baby.
HPD investigation launched after dead newborn discovered in trash can
Calvin continues to strengthen as it churns toward the island chain, bringing the threat of up...
Emergency officials brace for the worst as Tropical Storm Calvin moves over state
Tropical Storm Calvin
LIST: Schools, parks closed as Hurricane Calvin takes aim at Hawaii Island

Latest News

While Tropical Storm Calvin’s center tracks below the island chain, heavy rains and high winds...
While Calvin’s center tracks below island chain, heavy rains continue to swamp state
Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Jason Aldean defends music video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’ after CMT pulls it
Barricades are placed near the Unification Bridge, which leads to the Panmunjom in the...
North Korea silent on its apparent detention of a US soldier who bolted across the border
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with supporters at the Westside Conservative...
Judge upholds the $5 million jury verdict against Trump in a writer’s sex abuse and defamation case
McCully fatal shooting at bar
Police searching for suspect in overnight shooting in McCully that left man dead