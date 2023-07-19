First Alert Forecast: Tropical Storm Calvin swamping the state, drier conditions due back Thursday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wind speeds and rainfall activity will increase today as Tropical Storm Calvin moves westward passing near the Big Island and then moving south of the smaller islands. Tropical Storm impacts will occur far north of the storm center with wind, rain and water impacts affecting all islands in the state. Strong damaging winds are expected for portions of Hawaii and Maui County. Expect heavy showers and flash flooding with the greatest threat of flash flooding forecast over windward and southeast slopes of the Big Island and windward Maui through Wednesday morning. Calvin will quickly pass west of the Hawaiian Islands on Thursday and likely weaken into a Tropical Depression. Breezy trade wind weather with decreasing shower coverage will fill in rapidly as Calvin departs the region from Thursday onward.

The High Surf Warning remains in effect for east facing shores of the Big Island, Maui, Molokai, and Kahoolawe tonight through Wednesday due to rapidly building surf generated from Calvin. A High Surf Advisory is also in effect for exposed east facing shores of Kauai and Oahu. Otherwise, no significant swells are expected through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.