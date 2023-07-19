Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Tropical Storm Calvin swamping state, drier conditions due back Thursday

Wednesday's forecast
Wednesday's forecast(HNN)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:33 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wind speeds and rainfall activity will increase today as Tropical Storm Calvin moves westward passing near the Big Island and then moving south of the smaller islands.

Tropical Storm impacts will occur far north of the storm center with wind, rain and water impacts affecting all islands in the state. Strong damaging winds are expected for portions of Hawaii and Maui County.

Expect heavy showers and flash flooding with the greatest threat of flash flooding forecast over windward and southeast slopes of the Big Island and windward Maui through Wednesday morning.

Calvin will quickly pass west of the Hawaiian Islands on Thursday and likely weaken into a Tropical Depression. Breezy trade wind weather with decreasing shower coverage will fill in rapidly as Calvin departs the region from Thursday onward.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

The High Surf Warning remains in effect for east facing shores of the Big Island, Maui, Molokai, and Kahoolawe tonight through Wednesday due to rapidly building surf generated from Calvin.

A High Surf Advisory is also in effect for exposed east facing shores of Kauai and Oahu. Otherwise, no significant swells are expected through the weekend.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report for Hawaii News Now - Monday, January 30, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report for Hawaii News Now - Monday, January 30, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, January 31, 2021
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, January 31, 2021
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Most Read

Calvin's rains move over Hawaii Island as tropical storm tracks south of island chain
Calvin’s rain moves over of Hawaii Island as cyclone tracks south of island chain
HNN First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Here are all the weather alerts up as Calvin approaches
Honolulu police are investigating the death of a newborn baby.
HPD investigation launched after dead newborn discovered in trash can
Tropical Storm Calvin
LIST: Schools, parks closed as Hurricane Calvin takes aim at Hawaii Island
Calvin continues to strengthen as it churns toward the island chain, bringing the threat of up...
Emergency officials brace for the worst as Tropical Storm Calvin tracks toward state

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Tropical Storm Calvin swamping the state, drier conditions due Thursday
First Alert Forecast: Tropical Storm Calvin swamping the state, drier conditions due back Thursday
Forecast: Mostly dry conditions persist, huge swell hits today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY WEDNESDAY: Starting tonight, Calvin will bring big surf, heavy rain and winds to Hawaii Island
Calvin strengthens as it nears state; tropical storm warning still up for Hawaii Island
Forecasters warn of ‘imminent’ impacts to Hawaii Island as Calvin churns closer