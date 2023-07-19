FEMA team arrives in Hawaii as state prepares to respond to Calvin’s impacts

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An advance FEMA team of about 15 people has arrived in Hawaii ahead of Tropical Storm Calvin’s potential impacts on the state.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency says they’re working with the agency and others to prepare ahead of the storm.

“If it goes south it goes south, that’s a good thing. That’s what we’re hoping for, but we still want to prepare,” said HIEMA administrator James DS. Barros.

The “play it safe” approach is being echoed by top state officials.

“It’s still a tropical storm, that’s still very serious,” said Gov. Josh Green. “There will be flooding. There will be probably mudslides that we usually see on the Big Island.”

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is also urging residents to be cautious.

“You always want to be really careful until you get the all clear.”

Strong wind guests were already reported Tuesday morning in Halawa. And one Waikiki catamaran company decided to suspend operations Wednesday as a precaution.

The state Department of Transportation also says it’s checking its bridges and waterways for debris that may cause flooding.

And it’s removing all construction equipment from the H-1 Freeway by Tuesday night.

