Emergency officials brace for the worst as Tropical Storm Calvin tracks toward state

Calvin continues to strengthen as it churns toward the island chain, bringing the threat of up to 10 inches of rain in some areas, big surf and strong winds.(NOAA)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:17 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is bracing for Tropical Storm Calvin’s arrival and the governor has signed an emergency proclamation in advance of the cyclone.

The proclamation is designed to speed up response and recovery efforts.

The biggest impacts of Calvin are expected to be felt on Hawaii Island, where government officials and residents spent the day preparing.

Hawaii Island Mayor Mitch Roth is urging people to stay off the roads if possible.

“This may not be a full on hurricane, but it is coming close enough to our island that we are concerned for flooding and other kinds of things,” he said.

“So we ask people to be smart about what they’re doing, have their disaster readiness plans, are their storm plans. We’re a community and this island has done a great job in the past of coming together to help each other. I just ask that people look out for their neighbors.”

Hawaii County’s Emergency Operations Center was activated Monday and the mayor has made the decision to close most non-essential county offices on Wednesday.

Other services will be limited, including public transportation.

Hawaii County has also opened eight shelters for those who may need to leave their homes.

Meanwhile on Maui, officials are preparing for the possibility of flooding.

“The flooding that happens on the north end of town is definitely an issue because of weather runoff just doesn’t have anywhere to go,” said Jerry Deramus, of North Kihei.

“Then next thing you know, it’s at least a week or two of them bulldozers and trying to, you know, make room. Hard to get in and out off of this road at all with any of that’s going on now.”

Maui County Mayor Rick Bissen says the county’s Emergency Operations Center is in an enhanced ready state. As of right now, there are no plans to close any county facilities.

The state’s Emergency Operations Center is also on high alert, and the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency is looking to identify resources they can mobilize in the event of damage.

HIEMA says an advance team from FEMA, made up of about 15 people, are already in the state to track Tropical Storm Calvin’s approach to the island chain.

Officials says they’re bracing for the worst and hoping for the best.

“That’s still a tropical storm. That’s still very serious,” Gov. Josh Green said. “There will be flooding. There will be probably mudslides that we usually see on the Big Island.”

Meanwhile, Mayor Rick Blangiardi said it’s critical to remain prepared.

“You always want to be really careful until you get the all clear,” he said.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

