Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Young boy killed by 3-year-old child driving golf cart, troopers say

Florida authorities say a 7-year-old boy was killed by a 3-year-old driving a golf cart.
Florida authorities say a 7-year-old boy was killed by a 3-year-old driving a golf cart.(Ratchapoom Anupongpan via Canva | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:02 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Florida say a child has died after he was hit by a golf cart.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 7-year-old was killed in Lee County on Monday after a 3-year-old boy was driving the cart at a home on Orange River Boulevard.

Troopers said as the child approached a curve near the home, he ended up hitting the 7-year-old boy who was standing in the front yard.

The 7-year-old was critically injured and was taken to a hospital, but he was pronounced deceased after arrival.

Authorities did not immediately identify the children involved.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here's the latest look at Tropical Storm Calvin as it nears the island chain.
Calvin strengthens slightly as it nears state; tropical storm warning still up for Hawaii Island
HNN First Alert Weather Day
With Calvin nearing state, First Alert Weather Day issued for Hawaii Island
Police on Thursday arrested 58-year-old John Joseph Smith and 48-year-old Stacy Marie Smith,...
Maui police arrest 3 in connection with body found wrapped in plastic
Hawaiian Airlines passengers from Las Vegas were stuck in Sin City after a series of problems...
Hawaiian Air passengers in Las Vegas left frustrated after a 26-hour flight delay
With Tropical Storm Calvin likely to approach the islands beginning Tuesday night, state...
Hawaii Island bracing for severe weather as Calvin nears

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Michigan charges 16 fake electors for Donald Trump with election law and forgery felonies
Gray Television has announced plans to launch a new weekday news magazine program called...
InvestigateTV+ launces in September
Authorities remove evidence as they search the home of suspect Rex Heuermann, Tuesday, July 18,...
Police haul more items from home of man charged in Gilgo Beach killings
Here's the latest look at Tropical Storm Calvin as it nears the island chain.
Calvin strengthens slightly as it nears state; tropical storm warning still up for Hawaii Island
HNN First Alert Weather Day
With Calvin nearing state, First Alert Weather Day issued for Hawaii Island