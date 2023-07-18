Woman dies one week after being found facedown in waters off Waikiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman found facedown in waters off Waikiki last Monday has died, officials said on Monday.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital on Monday, a week after the incident.

Ocean Safety officials said the woman, possibly in her 50s, was found face down last Monday around 100 yards offshore near tower 2F.

Honolulu police said she was observed struggling to stay afloat.

Officials believe the woman was swimming by herself at the time.

A lifeguard paddled out to the woman, put her on a rescue board and paddled back to shore.

Lifeguards performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation and was transported to the emergency room in critical condition.

Police said there were no signs of suspicious circumstances or signs of foul play.

