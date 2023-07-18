Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Woman dies one week after being found facedown in waters off Waikiki

Waikiki Beach
Waikiki Beach(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:39 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman found facedown in waters off Waikiki last Monday has died, officials said on Monday.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital on Monday, a week after the incident.

Ocean Safety officials said the woman, possibly in her 50s, was found face down last Monday around 100 yards offshore near tower 2F.

Honolulu police said she was observed struggling to stay afloat.

Officials believe the woman was swimming by herself at the time.

A lifeguard paddled out to the woman, put her on a rescue board and paddled back to shore.

Lifeguards performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation and was transported to the emergency room in critical condition.

Police said there were no signs of suspicious circumstances or signs of foul play.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Calvin 8 a.m. Tuesday update
Calvin steadily moving toward island chain; tropical storm warning remains posted for Hawaii Island
HNN First Alert Weather Day
With Calvin nearing state, First Alert Weather Day issued for Hawaii Island
Police on Thursday arrested 58-year-old John Joseph Smith and 48-year-old Stacy Marie Smith,...
Maui police arrest 2 in connection with body found wrapped in plastic
Hawaiian Airlines passengers from Las Vegas were stuck in Sin City after a series of problems...
Hawaiian Air passengers in Las Vegas left frustrated after a 26-hour flight delay
4 teens seriously injured following rollover crash in Waimanalo

Latest News

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Pregnant cat found injured near side of the road at Haleiwa Beach Park
Police searching for suspect after pregnant cat shot by pellet gun in Haleiwa
Tropical Storm Calvin 8 a.m. Tuesday update
Calvin steadily moving toward island chain; tropical storm warning remains posted for Hawaii Island
With Tropical Storm Calvin likely to approach the islands beginning Tuesday night, state...
Hawaii Island bracing for severe weather as Calvin nears