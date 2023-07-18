With pickleball taking off, city opens first dedicated complex to the fast-growing sport

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city opened its first dedicated court to the fastest-growing sport in America on Monday.

Avid players across the island came to celebrate the renovation of 12 new pickleball courts at Keehi Lagoon Beach Park, near the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

There is also an upcoming project that plans to build five more general play courts at Keehi Lagoon Beach Park.

The park renovations are a part of a new Department of Parks and Recreation initiative to repurpose public facilities so they can be better used among community groups and organizations.

The department plans to repurpose 20 existing courts into 67 dedicated courts by the end of the year.

Although the city’s plans to expand pickleball courts faced pushback, park officials hope these new courts can accommodate what is a rapidly growing sports community.

“Hopefully in the future, we can have tournaments, we can have larger gatherings, and really emphasize more recreational use of the facilities,” said Nate Serota, a spokesperson from the Department of Parks and Recreation.

While the state currently has 173 pickleball courts, a fraction of them are dedicated exclusively to the sport. The majority of courts are multi-use, with pickleball court lines drawn in addition to those already for basketball, volleyball, and tennis.

For picklers of the island, the new courts offer a way to continue both healthy competition and camaraderie.

“This is a game that has brought the community together, and we want to thank all involved for creating these beautiful courts,” said director of the Oahu Pickleball Association Dean McColgan.

The next court conversions will be in Kailua District Park, Kaala Neighborhood Park and Makakilo Community Park.

