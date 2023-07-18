Police searching for suspect after pregnant cat shot by pellet gun in Haleiwa

HALEIWA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are seeking the public’s help in locating the suspect responsible for injuring a pregnant cat with a pellet gun in Haleiwa.

Officials said the cat was found Saturday around 9:30 p.m. near the side of the road at Haleiwa Beach Park.

The cat was taken to a local veterinarian where an x-ray revealed a pellet lodged in her spine area.

She was pregnant with five kittens.

HPD said due to her injuries, she was euthanized.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808)955-8300.

