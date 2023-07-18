Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

No injuries as jetliner’s evacuation slide falls in Chicago neighborhood near O’Hare, officials say

The aircraft was carrying 155 passengers and 10 crew.
The aircraft was carrying 155 passengers and 10 crew.(Patrick Devitt)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:51 PM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — An emergency evacuation slide fell from an airliner Monday and landed in the backyard of a home near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, causing no injuries but damaging a roof, officials and witnesses said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a United Airlines Boeing 767 had landed safely at O’Hare on Monday on arrival from Switzerland when maintenance workers realized an emergency slide was missing from the plane’s side.

The aircraft was carrying 155 passengers and 10 crew.

WLS-TV reported that Patrick Devitt was not home at the time but his son and father-in-law were present and heard a “boom” shortly after noon. Devitt dragged the slide from his backyard to the front.

He said the slide hit part of the house, damaging the roof, downspout and a window screen.

“When it’s all stretched out, like it’s a little jumbled up I’m sure in the picture from when we dragged it out, it’s larger than a small car. It’s a very, very big piece of equipment,” Devitt told WLS.

The homeowner said the slide is "bigger than a car." (WBBM)

United said it was seeking to find out exactly how the slide ended up in the neighborhood.

“We immediately contacted the FAA and are working with our team to better understand the circumstances around this matter,” United said in a statement.

The FAA said, without releasing more details, that it was continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Calvin at 10 a.m.
Hawaii Island under tropical storm watch as Calvin tracks toward state, bringing threat of flooding rains
HNN First Alert Weather Day
With Calvin nearing state, First Alert Weather Day issued for Hawaii Island
All lanes of H-1 Freeway reopened after crews clear overturned car
5 people injured after SUV overturned; all lanes of H-1 Freeway reopened
Loved ones demand answers into apparent OCCC homicide after inmate found dead in cell
Loved ones demand answers as police investigate inmate’s apparent murder at OCCC
Police on Thursday arrested 58-year-old John Joseph Smith and 48-year-old Stacy Marie Smith,...
Maui police arrest 2 in connection with body found wrapped in plastic

Latest News

As the summer box office season picks up, Hollywood remains essentially shutdown.
In Hawaii, striking actors and writers gather in solidarity amid call for better pay
The city has opened its first dedicated pickleball court.
With pickleball taking off, city opens first dedicated complex to the fast-growing sport
File - The child was taken to a hospital in Chicago with injuries including multiple facial...
Boy thrown from carnival ride at Illinois community festival
Child thrown from carnival ride is "unacceptable"
Gov. Josh Green
Green issues emergency proclamation on housing aimed at streamlining new projects