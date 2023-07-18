Tributes
Military drains nearly 60% of fuel from Red Hill surge tanks in new defueling plan

Approximately 480,000 gallons of fuel are expected to be removed from surge tanks located at Pearl Harbor-Hickam.(Hawaii News Now)
By Isa Farfan
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:48 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The military began draining Monday underground fuel-containing surge tanks at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam as part of a new defueling process.

On Sunday, the Hawaii State Department approved the Join Task Force Red Hill’s plan to drain the tanks.

Crews removed 293,000 gallons of fuel Monday, which is 61% of the total amount.

Brig. Gen. Michelle Link, Deputy Commander of the Joint Task Force for Red Hill, said the four defueled tanks are separate from the main fuel tanks at Red Hill.

“There are four different tanks of multiple configurations with three different types of fuel at different varying levels within the tanks themselves. [Monday’s] first phase was focused on removing F-24 fuel, which also that was in surge tank one which also had the most amount of fuel in it,” Link explained.

Lengthier phases of the operation began Tuesday and the remaining 187,000 gallons is expected to be drained by next Friday.

State and federal officials are overseeing the operation as preparations continue for the defueling of the larger main tanks in the fall.

