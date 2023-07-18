Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

LIST: Hawaii County prepares to open shelters, close beaches and parks as Calvin nears

Calvin has strengthened slightly as it churns toward the island chain, bringing the threat of up to 10 inches of rain in some areas, big surf and strong winds.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:31 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County is preparing to open emergency shelters and scale back some bus and other services as Tropical Storm Calvin approaches the island.

Details on beach and park closures haven’t yet been announced, but Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth said residents should be prepared for widespread impacts.

See the storm’s latest forecast and track by clicking here.

The storm is forecast to pass over or near Hawaii Island starting Tuesday night.

Emergency shelters

The county will be opening emergency shelters starting at 2 p.m. Tuesday at:

  • Pahoa High School
  • Hilo High School
  • Keaʻau Armory
  • Robert Herkes Gymnasium in Pahala
  • Naalehu Community Center
  • Honokaa High School
  • Hisaoka Gymnasium in Kohala
  • and Waimea Elementary School.

Shelters are pet-friendly, but residents must bring carriers and necessary supplies.

County offices closed
  • State and county offices on Hawaii Island will be closed Wednesday due to possible impacts from Tropical Storm Calvin. Only essential workers will report.
Bus route changes

The county is making changes to bus routes because of the severe weather.

For the latest route cancelations, click here.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here's the latest look at Tropical Storm Calvin as it nears the island chain.
Calvin strengthens as it nears state; tropical storm warning still up for Hawaii Island
HNN First Alert Weather Day
With Calvin nearing state, First Alert Weather Day issued for Hawaii Island
Police on Thursday arrested 58-year-old John Joseph Smith and 48-year-old Stacy Marie Smith,...
Maui police arrest 3 in connection with body found wrapped in plastic
Hawaiian Airlines passengers from Las Vegas were stuck in Sin City after a series of problems...
Hawaiian Air passengers in Las Vegas left frustrated after a 26-hour flight delay
With Tropical Storm Calvin likely to approach the islands beginning Tuesday night, state...
‘Don’t play around’: Green urges preparedness, caution as Calvin takes aim at state

Latest News

Midday Newscast: Hawaii Island braces for Calvin's arrival
Prosecution, defense make opening statements in 2017 North Shore murder trial
DC Roundup: Trump says he’s ‘target’ of DOJ probe into efforts to undo 2020 election
Calvin strengthens as it nears state; tropical storm warning still up for Hawaii Island