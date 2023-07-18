LIST: Hawaii County prepares to open shelters, close beaches and parks as Calvin nears

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County is preparing to open emergency shelters and scale back some bus and other services as Tropical Storm Calvin approaches the island.

Details on beach and park closures haven’t yet been announced, but Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth said residents should be prepared for widespread impacts.

The storm is forecast to pass over or near Hawaii Island starting Tuesday night.

Emergency shelters

The county will be opening emergency shelters starting at 2 p.m. Tuesday at:

Pahoa High School

Hilo High School

Keaʻau Armory

Robert Herkes Gymnasium in Pahala

Naalehu Community Center

Honokaa High School

Hisaoka Gymnasium in Kohala

and Waimea Elementary School.

Shelters are pet-friendly, but residents must bring carriers and necessary supplies.

County offices closed

State and county offices on Hawaii Island will be closed Wednesday due to possible impacts from Tropical Storm Calvin. Only essential workers will report.

Bus route changes

The county is making changes to bus routes because of the severe weather.

