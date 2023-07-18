Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Las Vegas police search home in connection to Tupac Shakur’s killing

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration...
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Frank Wiese, File)
By Cody Lee
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:11 AM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Tuesday that a search warrant was served at a home in connection to the death of rapper Tupac Shakur.

On July 17, police made entry into a home in Henderson. The specific location was released, and no other details have been made public.

The multi-platinum recording artist was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on Sept. 7, 1996. The vehicle he was in had been stopped at a red light in Las Vegas when the shooting took place.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Calvin 8 a.m. Tuesday update
Calvin steadily moving toward island chain; tropical storm warning remains posted for Hawaii Island
HNN First Alert Weather Day
With Calvin nearing state, First Alert Weather Day issued for Hawaii Island
Police on Thursday arrested 58-year-old John Joseph Smith and 48-year-old Stacy Marie Smith,...
Maui police arrest 2 in connection with body found wrapped in plastic
Hawaiian Airlines passengers from Las Vegas were stuck in Sin City after a series of problems...
Hawaiian Air passengers in Las Vegas left frustrated after a 26-hour flight delay
With Tropical Storm Calvin likely to approach the islands beginning Tuesday night, state...
Hawaii Island bracing for severe weather as Calvin nears

Latest News

Officials say a pod of 55 pilot whales died after being stranded on a beach in Scotland.
Pod of 55 pilot whales die after being stranded on a beach in Scotland
An Australian sailor and his dog were rescued by a Mexican tuna boat after three months at sea.
Man who was adrift 3 months in Pacific with dog ‘grateful’ to be alive
FILE - The Taco Bell logo is seen, April 19, 2019, at a restaurant in Miami. Taco Bell rang up...
Liberty and tacos for all: Taco Bell prevails as Taco John’s abandons trademark to ‘Taco Tuesday’
FILE - A general view shows the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ)...
US soldier who fled to North Korea was facing disciplinary action after time in South Korean prison