Hawaii Island prepares to open emergency shelters as Calvin approaches

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Tropical Storm Calvin impacting the islands beginning Tuesday night, state officials are urging residents to prepare for the possibility of flooding rains, high winds and big surf.

Calvin is forecast to impact Hawaii Island late Tuesday into Wednesday. The island is under a tropical storm watch, while a flood watch has been issued for the Big Island, Maui, Molokai and Lanai.

Ahead of the storm, emergency preparedness officials are urging residents to continue monitoring Calvin’s track and prepare for the possibility of flooding, power outages and other storm-related impacts.

Items to have in your 14-day emergency kit:

A two-week supply of nonperishable food and water

Eating utensils, such as plates forks, knives, spoons, chopsticks and non-electric can openers

Battery-powered or hand crank radio and extra batteries

Flashlights or camping lanterns that can be powered by batteries or propane tanks

Whistle, which will come in handy for signaling help in the instance of an emergency

Sanitation items, including toilet paper and personal hygiene items

Medication and medical devices

Pet food or pet medication (if applicable)

To prep for the storm, city and county crews have also been clearing drainage channels.

Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth said it’s important residents have a safety plan in place.

“The safety of our community is our top priority, and we are taking all necessary measures to ensure that everyone remains safe and well-prepared throughout the duration of the storm,” Roth said.

A tropical storm watch has been issued for Hawaii Island as Calvin continues to track toward the island chain.

Ahead of the storm, county camping permits have been canceled and two emergency shelters.

The county is also preparing to open two emergency shelters if needed: One at the Robert Herkes Gymnasium and the other at Naalehu Community Center.

